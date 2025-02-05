Patrick Mahomes Revealed the One Game That Keeps Him Up at Night
Patrick Mahomes is already competing in his fifth Super Bowl this Sunday. He's won three of the four previous Super Bowls he's taken the Kansas City Chiefs to. But, that one loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV still keeps him up at night.
Mahomes was asked this question at a media availability in New Orleans on Wednesday, and his answer came to mind pretty quickly.
“The Super Bowl vs. Tampa. Pretty easy," Mahomes said as the loss that keeps him up at night.
His answer is understandable. Any quarterback's loss in a Super Bowl would be something to dwell on. However, Mahomes has gone on to prove that he's very capable of winning multiple Super Bowls. He might even make history with the Chiefs this Sunday if they can win three in a row—they'd become the first NFL team to ever do so.
However, this one Super Bowl loss is brought up often when comparing Mahomes and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Mahomes is often considered the next G.O.A.T., but he failed to beat Brady on the biggest stage. That's probably one reason this loss keeps him up at night.
Winning a fourth Super Bowl ring will surely help Mahomes sleep more peacefully, though. We'll see if the Chiefs can make history by beating the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.