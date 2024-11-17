Patrick Mahomes Roasted by Fans After Ugly Interception on First Pass vs. Bills
Patrick Mahomes got off to a rough start in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 11 game in Buffalo against the Bills on Sunday. On his first throw of the day, he tried to quickly get rid of the ball after feeling Buffalo's pressure. Mahomes's pass blooped into the air over Chiefs tight end Noah Gray and right into the arms of Buffalo's Taylor Rapp.
The uncharacteristic mistake right off the bat from the great NFL quarterback led fans to social media to light up Mahomes.
The interception on Kansas City's opening drive definitely wasn't great:
Some fan's reactions were pretty great, though:
But, some good news for the Chiefs early in their game in Buffalo:
After the interception, the Bills drove down the field before James Cook punched it in for a three-yard score.
Mahomes and the Chiefs couldn't get it going on their second drive either. It was a quick three-and-out with no positive yardage or completions for Mahomes. The next time the Chiefs got the ball, he did find Xavier Worthy for a 10-yard touchdown pass.