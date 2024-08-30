Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Has Been Drawing Up Plays for the Chiefs
It’s February 2025. The Kansas City Chiefs are one touchdown away from winning Super Bowl LIX against [insert NFC team prediction] at Caesars Superdome and clinching the historic three-peat. In the waning seconds of overtime, Patrick Mahomes shakes off pressure and flips a nifty pass to Travis Kelce in an open seam in the defense, and Kelce runs the ball in for the game-winning score.
The name of the play? End Game (Taylor’s Version). Reputation TV coming soon to a record store near you.
Mahomes recently revealed in an interview with Chris Simms on “NFL on NBC” that Taylor Swift, eternally busy with her Eras Tour dates and album re-recordings, has found the time to talk football strategy with the Chiefs. And the pop star has even allegedly drawn up plays for the upcoming season.
"[Taylor's] really interested in football, she asks a lot of great questions,” Mahomes said. “She's already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”
Swift first made sports headlines last September when she attended a Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. News of Swift’s latest attempts to further ingratiate herself within the Chiefs franchise may rub some people the wrong way and elicit plenty of “stay in your lane” takes. It doesn’t help that Harrison Butker is on the team, either.
Still, Mahomes seemed pretty pumped up about Swift’s wide-eyed enthusiasm for the sport, and the rest of the NFL should be, too.
“I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” Mahomes said. “I know, being a girl dad, how cool it is for me. I mean, to see these little girls, these daughters, and how much they’re loving spending time with their dad watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is, that’s been special to me, because like you said she’s the most famous person in the world.”