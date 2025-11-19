Patrick Mahomes Has a Very Simple Message on How Chiefs Can Turn Season Around
The 2025 Chiefs are still looking for answers midway through the season after suffering a brutal loss to the Broncos that set them back to 5–5, good for third place in the AFC West.
Kansas City started November with disappointing defeats to the Bills and Broncos, and things aren’t going to get much easier with the team slated to play the Colts and Cowboys next. If the Chiefs don't start clicking soon, they could find themselves outside of the playoff picture come December in what would be a huge regression following their three consecutive Super Bowl trips in the last three years.
As quarterback and leader of the team, Patrick Mahomes took responsibility for the team’s 22–19 loss to Denver, and on Wednesday he elaborated on what he needed to see from himself and his teammates to turn their season around.
“I think it just comes with the history that we've had and knowing that we have the guys to do it,” Mahomes said. “It’s about going out there and proving it now, and getting better at practice, getting better in the film room, getting extra time at the facility. ... You got to go out there and do it. You can’t just keep talking about it, you got to go out there and do it. And it starts with me and kind of has to feed through the entire team.”
Mahomes and the Chiefs are entering what feels like a must-win matchup against the Colts on Sunday and will need a dominant offensive performance to beat an Indy side that ranks first in total yards and points per game this season. Given the Chiefs’ plentiful receiving threats, Mahomes noted he has to do better slinging the deep ball to Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and others. “I’m just not making the throws, that’s pretty much the biggest thing,” Mahomes said Wednesday.
One clip from the Chiefs’ loss to the Broncos shows Mahomes overthrowing a relatively easy downfield pass to Worthy that could have been a touchdown:
The bottom line is Mahomes knows he has to be better, and he hopes to let his on-field play do the talking come Sunday afternoon’s highly anticipated matchup against Indianapolis. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead.
“Knowing that we’re just this close, you have to just continue to push yourself to break through that barrier and get to where we want to be as a football team. ... Obviously we're 5–5, not where we want to be yet. But we get to write the rest of this season's story,” said Mahomes.