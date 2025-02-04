Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl and Playoff Record
When the Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the reactions were mixed.
Some felt that Alex Smith, while dealing with injuries, was still playing at a high enough level. Others insisted that Mahomes was the future.
Turns out, those in the latter group were absolutely correct.
Mahomes sat on the bench behind Smith for the 2017 season before taking over as the starting quarterback in 2018 and proceeded to become one of the best professional football players on the planet.
Now on the cusp of another Super Bowl, let’s break down Mahomes’ postseason success.
Overview of Patrick Mahomes’ Playoff Record
Team
Year
W-L
Notes
Kansas City Chiefs
2019
1-1
Lost to Patriots in AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs
2020
3-0
Super Bowl LIV Champions
Kansas City Chiefs
2021
2-1
Lost to Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV
Kansas City Chiefs
2022
2-1
Lost to Bengals in AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs
2023
3-0
Super Bowl LVII Champions
Kansas City Chiefs
2024
4-0
Super Bowl LVIII Champions
Kansas City Chiefs
2025
2-0
TBD
Mahomes has played in 20 playoff games since becoming the starter for Kansas City in 2018, winning 17 of them. And while Mahomes would be the first to say that three losses is too many, two of them came at the hands of Tom Brady, the man considered by most to be the best quarterback of all time.
But with every Super Bowl victory, Mahomes gets closer and closer to surpassing Brady’s legacy.
With three Super Bowl MVPs to his name, Mahomes has matched Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the second-most in NFL history. Per CBS Sports Research, he also holds the record for the most passing touchdowns (288) and playoff wins (17) in a seven-season span, including the postseason.
Over his postseason career, he has thrown for 5,557 yards, 43 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. And when the game is on the line, Mahomes is at his best—he's converted all seven of his opportunities to lead a game-tying or go-ahead drive in the final minute of regulation or overtime in the playoffs.
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Appearances
Super Bowl LIV (2020): Mahomes’ first Super Bowl appearance was looking bleak. With 11:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, Mahomes threw an interception and the San Francisco 49ers led 20–10. Kansas City retook possession with 8:53 remaining and Mahomes led the Chiefs to a touchdown on three-straight drives.
This game is perhaps best known for “Jet Chip Wasp.” Facing a 3rd-and-15 with 7:13 remaining, Kansas City called the risky play, which resulted in a 44-yard completion to Tyreek Hill, which shifted the momentum of the game.
Super Bowl LV (2021): Mahomes and the Chiefs clashed with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an attempt to go back-to-back. But the Buccaneers defense suffocated the Kansas City offense and the Chiefs were penalized a record eight times in the first half en route to a loss.
Super Bowl LVII (2023): Kansas City and Philadelphia traded scores in a highly competitive game. When the Eagles tied the game at 35 with 5:15 remaining, Mahomes did what he does best. He led the Chiefs on a 5:07 drive that resulted in a field goal and a 38–35 victory.
Super Bowl LVIII (2024): This team is considered by most to be the strongest of all the Kansas City Super Bowl winners. The team’s defense became one of the best units in the league, finally giving Mahomes and the offense a suitable partner. But again, it took some Mahomes Magic to win it all. The signal-caller led a 75-yard touchdown drive to win in overtime.
Playoff and Super Bowl Stats: By the Numbers
Year
Games
Completion Percentage
Yards
TD:INT
QB Rating
2019
2
59.7
573
3:0
98.9
2020
3
64.3
901
10:2
111.5
2021
3
65
850
4:2
90.8
2022
3
73
1,057
11:3
118.8
2023
3
72
703
7:0
114.7
2024
4
69.8
1,051
6:1
100.3
2025
2
66.7
422
2:0
105.2
How Patrick Mahomes Compares to Other Greats
At this point (pre-Super Bowl LIX), Mahomes is firmly entrenched in the conversation with Montana in the debate over who is the second-best quarterback of all time.
Brady is firmly in the No. 1 spot and only time will tell if Mahomes can catch Brady’s 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven Super Bowl victories.
But at just 29-years-old, the former Texas Tech Red Raider is already nipping at the heels of Montana. With a victory in Super Bowl LIX, he’ll surpass the man who won four Super Bowls for San Francisco.
His legacy is already one that is so great, it is sometimes hard to fully comprehend considering he hasn’t even been in the NFL for a decade. Truly this is a generational talent.