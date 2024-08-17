Patrick Mahomes Throws Behind-the-Back Pass to Travis Kelce in Chiefs Preseason Game
The idea of quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing a behind-the-back pass during a live game has long been something NFL fans have desired to see.
Well, it may not have come in a regular-season game, but the reigning Super Bowl MVP made many fans' wish come true during the Kansas City Chiefs's preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
During some rare preseason action, the Chiefs ran an option in which Mahomes kept the football. Rather than run with it, he deftly flipped it behind his back to tight end Travis Kelce—who was able to pick up a first down.
Mahomes's pass caught the entire defense off guard as he found his favorite target Kelce in an open seam in the defense—from where he was able to dive forward to tack on a few extra yards.
The jaw-dropping play didn't go unnoticed by fans, who were cheering loudly after he pulled off the trick pass in-game.
Now that we've seen it used with success in a preseason setting, it's impossible to rule out coach Andy Reid drawing up another behind-the-back trick play during the regular season.