Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Had Subtle Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Big Personal News
While the Kansas City Chiefs head to work for their first practices of the new league year, some pretty big news involving Taylor Swift broke on Friday.
Swift announced via her official website that she has bought back her entire catalog of master recordings, ending a years-long battle during which she re-released her first six albums in an attempt to regain control of her music. "All of the music I've ever made now belongs to me," Swift happily wrote in a letter to her fans.
Swift has mostly kept her two-year relationship with Kelce under wraps after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss last season, but Kelce was one of the first to publicly show his support by liking the pop star's Instagram post celebrating her career news.
Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes also reposted a tweet of Swift's news to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account in a similar show of camaraderie.
Who would've guessed that the Chiefs star quarterback would be sharing content from "Pop Base" this summer? In a Freaky Friday moment, Mahomes and Kelce now appear to be two of Swift's most high-profile cheerleaders as the Eras Tour pop star basks in the glow of her recent success.
A very big congrats to Swift on her career victory—expect to see her repay the support from Kansas City at a Chiefs game this fall.