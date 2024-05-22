Patrick Mahomes Teases In-Game Behind-the-Back Pass
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his shocking and entertaining throws that make him stand out on the football field, but there is still one pass that coach Andy Reid wants Mahomes to try in a game—a behind-the-back pass.
This would be perhaps the most surprising pass of his career if he can pull it off.
"Coach Reid wants me to throw it behind-the-back more than anyone in the world," Mahomes said on a First Things First appearance. "He deliberately puts in plays that when I have the opportunity to throw it. It's not a coaching thing, it's me not having that confidence to do it in the game. One of these games, man. We gotta do it. There's too much hype in it. Hopefully it's to Travis [Kelce]."
Maybe the behind-the-back pass will be the play the Chiefs need in order to win a third consecutive Super Bowl in 2024.
Some of the other out-of-the-box passes Mahomes has pulled off include no-look passes, shovel passes and even left-handed passes, a résumé of throws that coined the term "Mahomes Magic."
Mahomes will get his first chance at a behind-the-back pass when the Chiefs open the 2024 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.