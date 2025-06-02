Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Comments on Stefon Diggs Upon WR’s Arrival at OTAs
After a highly eventful week, Stefon Diggs has arrived in Foxborough, Mass.
The four-time Pro Bowler turned up at the New England Patriots' optional team activities Monday morning, waving cordially to reporters as he arrived.
Diggs, 31, has been dealing with the fallout from a viral Memorial Day weekend video in which he can apparently be seen distributing a pink powder-like substance to three women. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that New England was aware of the video, and rumors swirled that the team may try to cut him.
However, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels appeared to give Diggs something resembling a vote of confidence.
"I know he's staying up on the information and material," McDaniels said, via Henry McKenna of Fox. "I'm not concerned about Stef in that regard."
Diggs signed with New England on March 25 after a one-year stint with the Houston Texans cut short by a torn ACL. The Patriots are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.