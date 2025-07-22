Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Savagely Roasts Reporter for Asking Repeat Question at Presser
New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is setting the tone early this season.
During Tuesday's press conference, Vrabel fielded a handful questions from the media, as is the norm. The moment the presser took an edgier turn was when the Boston Globe's Ben Volin asked what Vrabel thought of the players returning to their first training camp practice after the NFL offseason, with an emphasis on their conditioning level.
The Patriots coach immediately looked peeved and didn't hesitate calling out Volin for not paying attention.
"I mean, whether you were in a coma when I answered Tom (Curran)'s question, or typing on your phone, or tweeting—I don’t know. But I spent five minutes answering that question. And I could go back through it, but I'd rather not," Vrabel said.
Oof.
That's a pretty rough start for the reporter, and the 2025-26 NFL season hasn't even gotten underway yet.
Volin, for his part, took the roast in stride and later poked fun at himself for his gaffe: "Flag on the play. 5 yard penalty. Total lack of focus," Volin wrote on X shortly after his now-viral interaction with Vrabel.