Patriots OT Will Campbell Carted Off Field With Apparent Leg Injury
The fourth overall pick was taken off the field in tears.
Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell was carted off the field in the second half of the team’s matchup vs. the Bengals on Sunday with an apparent leg injury.
The fourth overall pick from last April's draft had to be helped off the field, and then was taken to the locker room by the medical cart. He put a towel over his head as he was crying while being carted off, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared.
With about five minutes of the game remaining, New England officially ruled Campbell out of the contest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
