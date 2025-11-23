SI

Patriots OT Will Campbell Carted Off Field With Apparent Leg Injury

The fourth overall pick was taken off the field in tears.

Madison Williams

Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell was carted off the field.
Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell was carted off the field. / ThrowbackPATS/Screengrab
Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell was carted off the field in the second half of the team’s matchup vs. the Bengals on Sunday with an apparent leg injury.

The fourth overall pick from last April's draft had to be helped off the field, and then was taken to the locker room by the medical cart. He put a towel over his head as he was crying while being carted off, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared.

With about five minutes of the game remaining, New England officially ruled Campbell out of the contest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

