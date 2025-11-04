SI

Patriots Sign Jerry Rice’s Son Brenden to Practice Squad

This move comes as receiver Kayshon Boutte deals with a hamstring injury.

Madison Williams

The Patriots signed receiver Brenden Rice to the practice squad.
The Patriots added Brenden Rice to their practice squad on Tuesday, insider Jordan Schultz reported. Rice is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice.

Rice was drafted in the seventh round in 2024 by the Chargers, where he played three games during his rookie campaign. Los Angeles waived the receiver in late August because of roster cuts, setting him up to be a free agent this season. He finished his college career at USC, scoring 12 touchdowns and posting 791 yards in his senior year.

New England likely made the move to sign Rice after receiver Kayshon Boutte suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 24-23 win over the Falcons. Coach Mike Vrabel called Boutte “day-to-day” in his Monday press conference, sparking uncertainty for his availability in the Week 10 matchup vs. the Buccaneers.

The Patriots still have Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas active for Sunday’s contest. Diggs leads the team with 45 catches for 508 yards. Douglas is coming off his career best 100-yard performance on Sunday.

