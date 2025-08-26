SI

Paul Finebaum Predicts Brian Kelly's Season Will Become Miserable Very Quickly

ESPN analyst predicts Clemson will deal LSU another season-opening defeat.

Kyle Koster

Kelly's Tigers face a tough task in Week 1.
Kelly's Tigers face a tough task in Week 1. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

College football will be back in full force this weekend and there are some monster games to get the juices flowing right out of the gate, including a Top-10 matchup between LSU and Clemson. Brian Kelly, who has not been able to get his Tigers to intended heights, will have a tremendous challenge in their first live action as they get an up close and personal look at the other Death Valley. If there's good news for the loser in this contest, it's that the College Football Playoff committee won't be dinging teams for quality losses.

If there's bad news for Kelly, it's that ESPN's Paul Finebaum is predicting that things are about to get pretty rough for the coach.

"Life is going to become very miserable quickly for Brian Kelly," Finebaum said.

Finebaum doesn't think Kelly's job is in jeopardy, but predicts the LSU fanbase not enjoying yet another loss in an opener. Dropping the first test to Clemson would result in a fourth straight to defeat to open the season for Kelly, who has never experienced the joy of being 1-0 in Baton Rouge.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NFL