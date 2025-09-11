Pete Carroll Had Jokes Ahead of Raiders' Matchup Against Rival Jim Harbaugh
Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh will face each other for the 13th time as college or NFL head coaches when the Raiders take on the Chargers this Sunday. Carroll and Harbaugh have held a coaching rivalry dating back to their respective time at USC and Stanford, and that continued when they became NFC West rivals leading the Seahawks and 49ers.
It's been over a decade since Carroll and Harbaugh's teams have played each other, but that rivalry has been renewed with Carroll joining the Raiders this year and Harbaugh becoming the Chargers' head man last year. Carroll is 5-4 against Harbaugh in the NFL, while the two are an even 6-6 in college and NFL matchups combined.
Prior to the game, Carroll was asked by a reporter what his fondest memory is from his rivalry with Jim Harbaugh. Carroll joked, "I remember Jim. I have no fond memories. I'm not gonna go there."
Carroll was also asked about a comment from Harbaugh, who said this week that due to their rivalry he's "not on his Christmas card list." Carroll responded in jest, "I'm surprised he would say that because he sends me a birthday card every year."
Harbaugh additionally said this week that he thinks him and Carroll could have been really good friends had they been on the same team or coached together. Carroll retorted, "I think that would come from he's seen my game and so he would like me to help him win."
On a more sincere note, Carroll noted that there have been some "great games" between their teams over the years. "One thing we certainly see eye to eye on is about competing," Carroll said. "He's always been a great competitor and he's battled through so much in his playing days and his coaching days as well. I appreciate him saying, because I'd like to play with him too."