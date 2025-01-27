Pete Carroll Lays Out Audacious Timeline for Raiders Success
The Las Vegas Raiders have regularly dwelled in the cellar of the AFC West over the last two decades, but the hiring of head coach Pete Carroll brings hope that things could start looking up in Las Vegas.
Carroll is leading that train of optimism with an ambitious belief that the Raiders can turn around quickly, and perhaps even faster than his last two teams, USC and the Seattle Seahawks, did.
“It took us a few years to get to the very top of the last couple programs I was with,” Carroll told the media at his introductory press conference with the Raiders on Monday. “We’re starting right now and going for it immediately. … We’re going to start right now to go after it and build this team as quickly as we can.”
The Raiders will have to transform their team to become the winner Carroll is envisioning. The Raiders have made the playoffs just twice over the last two decades, have not won a playoff game since 2002, and finished either third or fourth in their division 18 times since that last postseason victory.
The most significant part of the rebuild will be the quarterback position. The Raiders relied on two bridge options in 2024 in Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, but need a true starter to contend long-term. On Monday, Carroll noted that the Raiders will "lean on" minority owner Tom Brady in that search.
One building block the Raiders will be able to rely on is edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been adamant recently about wanting to play for a winner, and Carroll addressed him directly during his opening presser with the franchise.
“Maxx, send the message, man. We’re coming after you,” Carroll said. “We’re going to come find you guys and get this thing rolling as soon as possible.”