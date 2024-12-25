Pete Carroll Wants to Return to NFL, Eyes Bears HC Job
Former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is interested in the Chicago Bears’ head coaching job next season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.
Chicago and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams “is appealing” to Carroll, per Schefter.
Carroll is reportedly eyeing a return to the NFL after parting ways with the Seahawks in January. He started discussing a return in recent weeks and has not spoken with any teams yet but is open to doing so.
Carroll, 73, has remained with the Seahawks organization as an advisor and last spoke of his plans to teach a class in the 2024 spring semester at USC, where he won two national championships and seven straight Pac-10 titles.
Carroll’s 14-year reign in Seattle saw him win the franchise’s sole Super Bowl in the 2013 season, and he helped lead the Seahawks to 10 playoff appearances along with two NFC championships.
The winningest coach in Seahawks history could now find a new home on a team in need of strong leadership next year. The Bears, Saints and Jets are currently in the market for a head coach, and more spots will likely open up as the regular season comes to an end.