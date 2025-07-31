Peter Schrager Opens Up About Leaving NFL Network for ESPN

ICYMI: WNBA viewership is up 21% vs. the full 2024 season.



Rundown (vs. FY 2024):

🏀 Total WNBA: 794,000, up 21% (56 games)

🔥 Fever: 1.26M, up 7% (19 games)

📈 Non-Fever games: 549,000, up 37% (37 games)https://t.co/coDSMq3AKN