Peter Schrager: Eagles' Super Bowl Legacy Will Be One of Complete Destruction
With the Super Bowl now more than 36 hours in the rearview window, it's past time to consider the myriad legacies that will be shaped and affected by the Philadelphia Eagles' blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Peter Schrager shared what he thinks this Eagles' run will be remembered for while speaking on Good Morning Football Tuesday and his answer will be music to Philly fans' ears.
"The legacy of Super Bowl LIX for me is complete and absolute destruction," Schrager said.
"They beat the snot out of them and did so from the inside-out," he added.
Fact-check: very true.
Schrager also went back to the NFC championship game to further illustrate just how physically dominant the Eagles were when it mattered most.
"What they did to the Commanders was truly a warning shot to everyone around the league of what could come," the GMFB host said. "They had seven rushing touchdowns in the NFC championship game. They put up 55 points in the NFC championship game."
This was, obviously, as convincing of a 14-day stretch as any team could have. The Eagles took the biggest prize in all of football by brute force. And they did it against a team trying to march onto uncharted ground.
Put together, this is a best-case scenario situation and has to be immensely satisfying both now and for years to come.