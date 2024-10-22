Peyton Manning Could Barely Watch a Baker Mayfield Interception: ‘Throw it away!'

SI

Peyton Manning, Bill Belichick and Eli Manning react to a Baker Mayfield interception.
Peyton Manning, Bill Belichick and Eli Manning react to a Baker Mayfield interception. / @AwfulAnnouncin
The Baltimore Ravens visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Baker Mayfield came into the game leading the league in touchdown passes and immediately threw another on the first drive of the game.

From there things got progressively worse.

The Bucs settled for a field goal after another touchdown was called back because of a holding penalty. On the team's third possession, Mayfield threw an interception to Marlon Humphry while Peyton Manning watched on the ManningCast and begged for him to just throw it away.

Then on the next possession, after the Ravens had taken a 14-10 lead, Mayfield threw another one. Again to Humphry, but this time into what appeared to just about be triple-coverage.

While Mayfield leads the league in touchdown passes, he had also thrown five interceptions coming into the game against the Ravens. Now that total is up to seven—out behind Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love, and Gardner Minshew for the league lead.

