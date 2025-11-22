Philadelphia Area School Prepares for Dallas Week by Turning Cowboys Into Literal Punching Bags
The Eagles face off against the Cowboys this Sunday in an NFC East rivalry matchup. While the rivalry between the two sides is widely known, for those outside of the madness, some of the spectacle may look ridiculous.
Case and point: Here is some news footage showing Philadelphia-area school children beating the crap out of some punching bags adorned with the faces of star Cowboys players. Is this overkill? To everyone who isn’t an Eagles fan, probably. To everyone else? Go Birds.
The students, who are technically in nearby Camden, N.J. but still obviously a part of the Philly family, seem delighted by the impromptu prep rally. Fans online seemed to enjoy the bit as well.
If you ever hear someone from Philly joke that Abbott Elementary or It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are actually documentaries, this is what they are talking about.
Kickoff between the Eagles and Cowboys is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.