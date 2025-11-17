Poor QB Play and Stubborn Fourth-Down Attempts Will Be the Lions' Undoing
For the past three years, the Lions have dreamt of a Super Bowl victory. And in the past two seasons, those dreams have become January nightmares, buried under an avalanche of ill-timed, poor quarterback play and fourth-down aggressiveness run amok.
On Sunday, we got a good look at why those two problems might be nightmares once again.
In its 16–9 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, Detroit put forth an offensive horror show. The Lions were 0-for-5 on fourth downs, consistently allowing Philadelphia to either start with excellent field position or avoid a makeable field goal, even with the wind whipping.
The first attempt came in the second quarter, with the Lions failing to convert fourth-and-1 at their own 48-yard line. The next possession featured a failed fake punt in the same area of the field.
After halftime, coach Dan Campbell went into superdrive. The next three possessions all ended on fourth-down attempts, including a 4th-and-5 trailing 13–6 with a 50-yard field goal available to him. An incompletion. The next one? 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line, still down seven. Incompletion. Finally, a pass on 4th-and-3 from the Philadelphia 45-yard line. Another incompletion.
It’s one thing to be consistent in your philosophy, something Campbell certainly is. Going into the game, the Lions had attempted 18 fourth-down conversions, eighth-most in the league. Last year, Detroit went for it on 33 occasions, fourth-most in football.
However, going for it on fourth down shouldn’t be automatic. On three occasions, instead of pinning an Eagles offense that finished with 272 total yards on 3.9 yards per carry, the Lions gave up the ball near midfield. On the ensuing drives, Philadelphia scored six points, and on three punts, put Detroit at its own 15-yard line.
In a low-scoring, tight game, the Lions continued to press for the advantage. In doing so, they gave it to the Eagles.
This is something that has cost them dearly before. In the 2023 NFC title game against the 49ers, Campbell famously kept attempting fourth-down conversions even when in field-goal range. Detroit went 1-for-3, blowing a 24–7 halftime lead.
While the fourth-down calls are going to draw controversy, Goff’s play shouldn’t. On Sunday, and against other top competition this season, he’s come up short. The same can be said in the 2024 divisional round, when he tossed three interceptions and lost a fumble in a stunning 45–31 loss to the Commanders.
This season, Goff has played his worst against the best teams. On Sunday, he was a putrid 14-of-37 for 255 yards and an interception, consistently missing receivers who could have made plays. Goff targeted his top receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, 12 times and completed just two attempts.
In Week 1, Goff and the Lions were limited to six points before a garbage-time touchdown brought the score to 27–13. In Kansas City last month, Goff led a 17-point effort in which he threw for 203 yards. An average night, but far from an elite performance.
That same evening, NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth repeatedly mentioned that the Lions are at their best when Goff doesn’t have to go into the straight drop-back game. It’s a fair critique, but also one you wouldn’t usually hear about a top-tier quarterback.
Now, the Lions sit 6–4 and in third place in the ever-changing NFC North. They have the Giants at home, followed by a Thanksgiving Day date with the Packers. Two weeks after that, they travel to SoFi Stadium to face the 8–2 Rams.
Everything remains in front of Detroit as it enters the final seven games of the regular season, but the Lions have to face a few realities.
The dream in Detroit remains to win a Super Bowl. If the Lions and their fans want to avoid another nightmare, they must improve in a few key areas.
One, they need Goff to play better in big spots. And two, they might consider a punt or field goal now and again.