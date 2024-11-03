Rams WR Puka Nacua Ejected After Throwing Punch at Seahawks CB Tyrel Dodson
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua suited up Sunday despite re-aggravating his knee injury at practice during the week. His appearance in the Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks wasn't a long one, however, though that wasn't the result of to his ailing knee.
Matthew Stafford tried to find Nacua on a deep pass late into the first half but was picked off by Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen. Nacua attempted to run after the football but was blocked by Tyrel Dodson. In a moment of frustration, Nacua swung at Seattle's defensive back, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and an ejection.
The incident occurred just before halftime. Nacua could be seen sitting on the bench briefly before eventually making his way to the locker room.
Prior to his exit, Nacua had just one reception on four targets for 11 yards. This was just his second game back in action after missing most of the start of the season with a lingering knee injury.
It's the first time in his NFL career Nacua has been ejected.