Puka Nacua Makes Pitch to Kyle Hamilton to Join Rams
Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua couldn't stop gushing about Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton's game when they both appeared on The Mina Kimes Show this week. These two players definitely have a lot of respect for each other.
Nacua admitted Hamilton is one of his favorite players to match up against because of how talented he is as a 6' 4" defensive back. While the receiver was complimenting Hamilton, he decided to throw in a little pitch for the Ravens star to consider coming to the Rams.
"I'm not a defensive coach or telling anybody who they should pick, but I'm like 'Kyle Hamilton's got to be the perfect build for any DB,'" Nacua said. "Hey, if you're ready to come to L.A. where it's sunny all the time, we'll be waiting for you."
Hamilton is still playing on his rookie contract with the Ravens as he heads into his fourth year in the league. He has a club option available in 2026 before he would become an unstricted free agent in '27. Maybe we'll see Hamilton in the blue and yellow in the future, but right now, he seems like a type of player the Ravens would want to keep on their roster.