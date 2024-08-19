Punter Drue Chrisman Rips NFL After Commanders Demand He Take Down Tryout Video
On Sunday, ex-Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman gave a unique window into the life of a player trying to make it in the NFL.
In a video posted to social media, Chrisman walked viewers through the logistics of a tryout with the Washington Commanders. The video, colored with a touch of self-deprecating humor, was well-received by the public and has garnered north of 1.2 million views on X.
It is only appropriate, then, that the Commanders—per Chrisman—are demanding he take it down.
Sunday evening, the punter shared a screenshot of an unknown figure demanding Chrisman take down any Washington-related content, citing a call from the Commanders' legal department.
"No fun league," Chrisman wrote, tagging the team.
Chrisman played in seven games for the Bengals in 2022, punting 28 times for an average of 42.6 yards.
The Commanders, perennially a punching bag among football fans for misplacing their priorities like so, will seek their first playoff win since 2005 in 2024.