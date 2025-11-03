Raheem Morris Accuses Patriots of Clapping, Mike Vrabel Coins Term For Latest Scandal
The Patriots beat the Falcons 24-23 in Week 9 and in the process may have ignited the team's first scandal of the post-Bill Belichick era. From the franchise that brought you the Tuck Rule, Spygate and Deflategate comes Clapgate.
The term was coined by coach Mike Vrabel during his regular appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning. Vrabel was responding to an accusation from Falcons coach Raheem Morris who said that New England had simulated Atlanta's snap by clapping, which directly led to a key intentional grounding call late in the fourth quarter.
During his radio appearance, Vrabel went through the various ways that he claps on the sideline and how quarterbacks call for the ball while clapping before calling it "Clapgate."
"They did a nice job, they simulated a snap," Morris said in his press conference following the one-point loss. "The ball came early. Was snapped early was on that snap where we got the intentional grounding. Nice job by those guys. Great situational football. Great play."
"That was new. I didn’t see that," said Vrabel. "I just know, maybe that’s a testament to our fans. They got loud and I could hear the energy and so thank them for that. That’s a good point. I didn’t see anything and I’ll let you guys go investigate.”
The play that Morris was referring to was second-and-10 from the Patriots' 48-yard line. The snap came out before quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was ready and he just threw it at the feet of his lineman. After another incomplete pass on third-and-20, the Falcons punted the ball away, never to see it again.
Here's video the play in question and don't worry, it doesn't clear up anything.
There is no doubt that someone in that stadium was clapping at that exact moment. Were they a player, a fan, a coach or anyone else associated with the home team? Probably! Not that that means there was anything nefarious going on.
All this really proves is that at 7-2 the Patriots are good enough to be accused of cheating again. Expect people to be watching—and listening—very closely when they take on the Buccaneers this Sunday.