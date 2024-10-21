Raiders Add New Option to QB Room in Response to Aidan O'Connell Injury
The Las Vegas Raiders added needed depth to their quarterback room on Monday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, citing sources, that the Raiders signed quarterback Desmond Ridder off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. Ridder now will serve as the backup to Minshew after second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell suffered a broken thumb Sunday during a 20–15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Ridder, a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 NFL draft, started 17 games over his first two seasons in the league. In 15 games (13 starts) last year, Ridder threw for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions—adding up to an 83.4 passer rating.
The Falcons traded Ridder to Arizona last offseason. Ridder entered training camp in the mix to win the backup quarterback job behind Kyler Murray, but he lost out to 2023 fifth-round pick Clayton Tune. The Cardinals placed Ridder on waivers in August but he returned to the organization on their practice squad.
The Raiders' quarterback room has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride in 2024. Minshew won the starting job in training camp and started the first five games, going 2–3. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce opted to start O'Connell in place of Minshew in Week 6, only for Las Vegas to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers by 19 points.
Las Vegas is set to host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.