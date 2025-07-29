Raiders Camp Report: Brock Bowers Wants to Turn Prolific Production Into Wins
HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has had a hard time processing how remarkable his rookie season was from an individual standpoint.
He’ll never forget his first career touchdown, a 57-yard catch in Week 5 at Denver. He still smiles thinking about how much fun it was playing against the Chiefs on Black Friday, a game in which he recorded 10 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown. Bowers had one of the greatest rookie seasons ever for a tight end, recording 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.
However, Bowers doesn’t allow himself to reflect much on his prolific rookie year because he doesn’t like thinking about the losses. Bowers was sensational against the Broncos and Chiefs, but the Raiders lost both games and ended the 2024 season with a 4–13 record.
“Looking back on it, I was like, ’I can’t believe that was really my first year in the NFL.,’” Bowers told Sports Illustrated after a chippy Raiders camp practice on Tuesday. “It kind of just flew by, but I’m pretty focused on next year and seeing if we can have a better team this year.
“I just want to win more games this year. … It definitely was a little tough, especially that middle part of the year. It was definitely a grind. I know it happens. It happened to me in high school. It was tough, though, for sure.
Losing didn’t happen much in college for Bowers because he had a 38–2 record at Georgia, where he also won two national championships. He had the opposite experience at Napa High School in California, where he endured a 1–9 record as a sophomore during the 2018 season.
Back in high school, Bowers did it all, playing offense, defense and returning kicks. He’s not playing defense for the Raiders, but they used him at various spots last year as a hybrid playmaker who’s listed as a tight end but played more like a No. 1 wide receiver.
Bowers even helped the Raiders beat the local NHL team, the Vegas Golden Knights, during a charity softball game earlier this month. He had the walk-off grand slam and had several bombs during the home run derby portion.
“You obviously know he can go deep, he can catch shallow routes,” Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly recently said about how to best utilize Bowers on the field. “I learned over the summer time, he can hit grand slams. So you learn more about the player every single time you’re around him. So if for some reason it turns into a home run derby, and we’re playing anybody in the NFL, I’ll take Brock.
“He’s just such a special weapon, and if you ask him too, he’s still learning. I think Kirby [Smart] did a great job at Georgia in terms of how they used him. You’ll start to see, I think you can use him in a lot of different ways, and he’s a special player and so we’re really excited about him.”
Bowers, the 2024 No. 13 pick, could have better numbers and more wins in Year 2 with all the additions the Raiders made in the offseason, including the trade for quarterback Geno Smith, the first-round draft selection of running back Ashton Jeanty and hiring of coach Pete Carroll and Kelly.
Bowers said he’s constantly picking Smith’s brain for how to improve as a route runner and gain better chemistry with his new quarterback. He added that he’ll play anywhere on the field as long as it helps the team win games—and they keep him listed as a tight end.
“I like being a tight end,” Bowers says. “They can move me wherever they want. I’ll try whatever they want and I’ll try my best.”
Best thing I saw: Shoving match between offense, defense
It was tough to get a complete look at the Raiders’ practice because they spent a lot of time on the opposite side of the field and I forgot my binoculars. But everyone at the team’s indoor field saw the shoving match that took place between the offense and defense.
Star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who’s known for his intensity, was very heated about the altercation and needed to be held back. But it didn’t take long for Carroll to regain order and continue the competitive practice.
Best thing I heard: Carroll doesn’t care about the College Hall of Fame
Carroll was flattered to learn that USC coach Lincoln Riley said he belongs in the College Football Hall of Fame for helping the Trojans win two national titles in the 2000s. But Carroll didn’t care much beyond that and added that he doesn’t qualify because he didn’t coach in college for at least 10 years.
“What do I think about it? I don’t care,” Carroll said.
Safe to say that Carroll still hasn’t repaired his relationship with the NCAA after a messy exit from the college game before joining the Seahawks in 2010.
Rookie who impressed: Jeanty learning from veterans
Again, it was tough to see the action Tuesday, but Jeanty had a few notable runs at the start of practice. His teammates, including Bowers and linebacker Devin White, spoke highly of the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft.
White mentioned that Jeanty often asks for advice because he wants to be well prepared for when he faces opposing linebackers in the regular season.
Veteran who impressed: Devin White is back
Carroll proclaimed that White, the Buccaneers’ No. 5 pick in 2019, is all the way back after a few down years.
“I feel thankful and I feel hungry,” White said. “I still gotta prove it to the world on each and every Sunday. … I think Coach Pete is just seeing me have a lot of fun with the game again, no pressure on me.
“So me having fun on the field with my guys is me being back, then I’m glad to be back.”
Song of the day: Snoop Dogg’s “Gangsta Luv”
The Raiders had plenty of classic rock songs, but they also had a few iconic hip-hop songs from the 2000s. I can’t believe that a Snoop Dogg song from 2009 is now considered a classic. I feel old.