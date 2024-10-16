Raiders Owner Mark Davis Offers Definitive Statement on Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors
The Las Vegas Raiders sent Davante Adams to the New York Jets on Tuesday and many around the NFL believe it could be the first of several moves the Raiders make before the NFL trade deadline.
Las Vegas currently resides in the basement of the AFC West with a 2-4 record. There is nothing about the team that suggests an unexpected postseason run is in the wings. The Raiders are shaping up to be a below-average squad, at best, and the Adams trade indicates they know that as well as anybody. It makes sense for the organization to consider exchanging other talent on the roster for assets leading up to the November 5 trade deadline.
One name in particular is popular to throw around as a possible trade target— Maxx Crosby, the star pass rusher who's recorded double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons. Crosby already has 5.5 takedowns through six weeks this season and is generally considered one of the NFL's premier sack artists. He could alter the shape of the championship landscape should Vegas decide to move him to a contender.
But all that is for naught if the Raiders would rather keep the 27-year-old around. Owner Mark Davis, speaking at the annual fall owners meeting this week, made a definitive statement on that front to reporters on Tuesday: Crosby is not going anywhere.
"It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said, per Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic. "It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole.
"It’s just not happening."
Crosby has been adamant that he wants to stay a Raider, and if the big boss is aligned with that thinking then it's a near-certainty Crosby won't be traded. There's always a chance the franchise receives an offer it can't refuse but it's a slim possibility. Making a public announcement such as this will dissuade teams from making any offers at all, much less the sort of package that would be required if Vegas was open to moving its star defender.
Of course, the same thing could have been said about Adams heading into the season. Things change quickly in the National Football League. For now, though, Crosby isn't going anywhere.