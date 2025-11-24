Raiders Promote Greg Olson to Offensive Coordinator Following Chip Kelly’s Firing
The Raiders have a new offensive coordinator.
The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Monday that Las Vegas is naming quarterbacks coach Greg Olson its new offensive coordinator. The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on Sunday night following a 24–10 loss to the Browns.
Olson has served as the offensive coordinator for five different teams over his coaching career, most recently the Raiders from 2018 to ‘21 under then head coach Jon Gruden.
Back in February, the Raiders named Kelly as their offensive coordinator under new head coach Pete Carroll. At the time of his hiring, Kelly was coming off one season as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator when he helped the Buckeyes win the national title. The Raiders made Kelly the highest-paid coordinator in the entire NFL only to fire him nine months later due to an underperforming offense.
Through 11 games, the Raiders rank 30th in total yards and 31st in rushing yards despite selecting star running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 draft. Geno Smith hasn’t lived up to expectations, logging an 82.4 passer rating with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 11 starts.
“I am grateful for the opportunity with the Raiders, bottom line in this league you have to win,” Kelly said [via NFL insider Jay Glazer]. “I really loved those players, I’m a huge, huge Geno Smith fan, that was one of the best parts of this experience for me, working with Geno and those guys every day. But hey, we gotta win. I get it.”