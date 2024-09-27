Raiders Rule Out Two Top Players for Game vs. Browns With Ankle, Hamstring Injuries
As they prepare for a crucial showdown with the Cleveland Browns, the Las Vegas Raiders have signaled they will be without the services of two top players on Sunday.
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby will miss Sunday's game with hamstring and ankle injuries, Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce told reporters Friday afternoon via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
In addition to Adams and Crosby—two players with nine Pro Bowl appearances between them—the Raiders will be down tight end Michael Mayer for personal reasons.
Las Vegas is looking to right the ship after a surprising 36–22 loss Sunday to the Carolina Panthers.
Adams has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown so far this season, while Crosby has registered three sacks and 14 total tackles. Both have played in all three of the Raiders' games thus far.
Las Vegas is currently 1-2—tied with the Denver Broncos for last in the AFC West.