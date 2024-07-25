Raiders Troll Patrick Mahomes With 'Kermit the Frog' Puppet at Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are choosing to poke the bear.
In a video posted to social media Thursday, Raiders rookie defensive back Trey Taylor was filmed carrying a Kermit the Frog puppet that was wearing a No. 15 Patrick Mahomes jersey and sporting a similar haircut to the three-time Super Bowl MVP.
"I'm here! I'm here!" someone in the background of the video said, referencing Mahomes's trash talk during the Kansas City Chiefs' 30–29 win over Las Vegas in October of 2022.
Oh boy—as if Mahomes and the Chiefs needed bulletin-board material as they begin their chase for a third straight Super Bowl title.
Mahomes has dominated the Raiders over his career, going 10–2 in 12 career starts against his AFC West rival while throwing for 3,573 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions—adding up to a 109.6 passer rating.
The Chiefs and Raiders are set to square off in Week 8 at Allegiant Stadium and again in Week 13 at Arrowhead Stadium. Will the Mahomes-Kermit puppet be in attendance for those two divisional clashes?