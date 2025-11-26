Rams' 2025 Dominance Summed Up by One Incredible Stat
The Rams are so good they’re getting all historical on us.
Los Angeles is currently on fire. After blowing out the Buccaneers 34-7 on Sunday, Matthew Stafford and Co. are 9-2 and have ripped off six wins in a row heading into Week 13. The team’s offense and defense are both humming as we head into the home stretch of the 2025 season, and one stat points out just how good things have been.
The Rams are currently No. 1 in both offensive and defensive DVOA on the season. According to FTNFantasy’s Aaron Schatz, since 1978, L.A. is one of only five teams to have ever been first in both metrics in Week 10 or later.
Those teams are the 1994 Cowboys, the 2001 Rams, the 2007 Patriots, the 2014 Broncos, and this year’s Rams team. Unfortunately for L.A., none of those previous four teams went on to win the Super Bowl.
The 1994 Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the NFC championship game, the 2001 Rams fell to the Patriots in the Super Bowl, the 2007 Patriots went undefeated before losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl, and the 2014 Broncos went 12-4 but lost to the Colts in the divisional round.
Matthew Stafford’s MVP-level season leading the Rams’ offense
Stafford has been incredible during the 2025 season. Through 11 games, he has completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,830 yards, with 30 touchdowns and two interceptions. He leads the NFL in passer rating (113.7) and is fifth in QBR (69.7).
It certainly helps Stafford that he has two outstanding targets to throw to in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Nacua has 80 receptions for 947 yards and four touchdowns this season, while Adams has been a touchdown machine, hauling in 48 catches for 631 yards and 12 scores.
Running back Kyren Williams has also bolstered the offense as he has gained 796 yards and has six touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
Those numbers, plus a balanced defense led by edge rushers Byron Young and Jared Verse, have combined to make the Rams look unstoppable.