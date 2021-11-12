Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Details Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. has found a new home with the Los Angeles Rams following his release of the Cleveland Browns.

After going unclaimed on waivers, Beckham then became a free agent, signing a deal to join the Rams. While he gathered interest from multiple teams, Beckham reportedly liked the fit with the Rams as well as the opportunity to play under the bright lights of Los Angeles.

The Rams have been big spenders, bringing aboard quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Sony Michel and outside linebacker Von Miller in addition to Beckham since the end of last season. Therefore, the Rams don't have a surplus of money to spend as they sit right up against the salary cap. However, the way Beckham's deal was constructed by him and the team, they were able to make it work despite limited spending money available to their disposal.

Beckham's contract is a one-year deal that contains a $750,000 base salary and a $500,000 signing bonus, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The full value in which his contract can total includes $4.25 million with $3 million of the deal being incentives. One of the notable incentives is if the Rams win the Super Bowl, which would pay Beckham an extra $500,000.

The Rams will likely need to reshuffle money on the books because prior to the trade, the Rams sat with roughly $3.1 million. If Beckham hits his incentives, he would surpass the salary cap figure.

Earlier this season, the Rams have converted part of Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein's contract into a signing bonus, allowing more cap flexibility. This could be a similar move the Rams look to pursue in an effort to create additional cap space following Beckham's arrival.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.