Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Details Revealed

    Details have emerged from Odell Beckham Jr.'s recently signed contract with the Rams.
    Author:

    Odell Beckham Jr. has found a new home with the Los Angeles Rams following his release of the Cleveland Browns. 

    After going unclaimed on waivers, Beckham then became a free agent, signing a deal to join the Rams. While he gathered interest from multiple teams, Beckham reportedly liked the fit with the Rams as well as the opportunity to play under the bright lights of Los Angeles.

    The Rams have been big spenders, bringing aboard quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Sony Michel and outside linebacker Von Miller in addition to Beckham since the end of last season. Therefore, the Rams don't have a surplus of money to spend as they sit right up against the salary cap. However, the way Beckham's deal was constructed by him and the team, they were able to make it work despite limited spending money available to their disposal.

    Beckham's contract is a one-year deal that contains a $750,000 base salary and a $500,000 signing bonus, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The full value in which his contract can total includes $4.25 million with $3 million of the deal being incentives. One of the notable incentives is if the Rams win the Super Bowl, which would pay Beckham an extra $500,000.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1124
    Play

    Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Details Revealed

    Details have emerged from Odell Beckham Jr.'s recently signed contract with the Rams.

    39 seconds ago
    IMG_1122
    Play

    Matthew Stafford Weighs in on the Rams Adding Odell Beckham Jr.

    Matthew Stafford gives his impression of the Rams adding Odell Beckham Jr. into the pass-catching group.

    15 hours ago
    IMG-0016
    Play

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

    The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 10 game against the 49ers.

    15 hours ago

    The Rams will likely need to reshuffle money on the books because prior to the trade, the Rams sat with roughly $3.1 million. If Beckham hits his incentives, he would surpass the salary cap figure.

    Earlier this season, the Rams have converted part of Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein's contract into a signing bonus, allowing more cap flexibility. This could be a similar move the Rams look to pursue in an effort to create additional cap space following Beckham's arrival.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1124
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Details Revealed

    39 seconds ago
    IMG_1122
    News

    Matthew Stafford Weighs in on the Rams Adding Odell Beckham Jr.

    15 hours ago
    IMG-0016
    News

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 10 at 49ers

    15 hours ago
    IMG-1057
    News

    Report: WR Odell Beckham Jr. Finalizing Deal to Sign With Rams

    18 hours ago
    IMG_1120
    News

    Rams C Brian Allen Nursing Elbow Injury, Status vs. 49ers in Question

    18 hours ago
    IMG_1110
    News

    Rams at 49ers Week 10: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    22 hours ago
    IMG-1114
    News

    Two Rams Listed Among PFF's Top Free Agent List

    23 hours ago
    IMG_1108
    News

    Can Rams WR Cooper Kupp Achieve the Receiving Triple Crown?

    Nov 10, 2021