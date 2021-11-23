SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 12?

After winning seven of their first eight games to begin the season, the Rams got off on good footing, indicating they were among the league's best teams. However, in the team's last two contests, they've hit some adversity, dropping two consecutive games to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers where L.A. looked to be overpowered by physicality.

In the meantime, Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season all the way up to Week 11.

Rams power rank: 9

Last week: Bye week

Next week: at Green Bay Packers

The Rams sat in the No. 7 spot last week following the team's 31-10 loss to the 49ers, yet they've fallen two additional spots coming off their bye week as they now sit at No. 9. This is the lowest ranking the Rams have received all season.

SI staff writer Gary Gramling, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

The Robert Woods injury is devastating — his versatility and value as a perimeter blocker can’t be replaced, and the Rams would be better off with a healthy Woods than Odell Beckham Jr. (which apparently isn’t an option). They have some things to smooth out offensively, and defensively this unit has undeniably slid back compared to last year, but a post-bye week trip to Green Bay, to face a familiar opponent ravaged by injuries on defense, should give us a good read on where the Rams are going in the second half of the season.

Gramling identifies the injury to Woods as extremely notable. Prior to tearing his ACL, Woods was the No. 1 graded blocker among wide receivers, according to Pro Football Focus. With as good of receivers as Cooper Kupp and Beckham are, neither of them can contribute to the blocking game to the level that Woods could. That in itself is an aspect the Rams cannot replace.

Gramling also points out that the Rams have an opportunity to get back on track coming out of their bye week, while the Packers are extraordinarily banged up with injuries. This matchup in Green Bay could set the tone for how the Rams are destined to play throughout the second half of the season.

Kickoff for this Week 12 matchup between the Rams and Packers is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lambeau Field.

