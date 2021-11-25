Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 12 at Packers
The Los Angeles Rams come off their bye week following two consecutive losses. After a week of rest, L.A.'s health ahead of the Week 12 game – according to the injury report – suggests they're at a much better place.
As for the Packers, they've battled a long list of injuries in recent weeks and still find themselves continuing to overcome those obstacles.
Here's how the Rams and Packers stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report before the Week 12 matchup at Lambeau Field:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- OLB Leonard Floyd (concussion)
- CB Dont'e Deayon (thigh)
- T Andrew Whitworth (rest)
Packers Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- T David Bakhtiari (knee)
- CB Kevin King (hip/knee)
- QB Aaron Rodgers (toe)
- WR Malik Taylor (abdomen)
Limited participant (LP)
- WR Davante Adams (ankle)
- LB Rashan Gary (elbow)
- RB Aaron Jones (knee)
- WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)
Full participant (FP)
- DL Tyler Lancaster (thumb)
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.