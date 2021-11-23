Should the Rams Consider Placing a Claim for RB Phillip Lindsay?

May the Rams turn to waivers to add another skill player to their offense?

The Houston Texans have released former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Lindsay will be subject to waivers and teams will now have the option to place a claim for him.

Lindsay registered back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons to begin his career with the Broncos, before enduring an injury-riddled season in 2020 that saw him miss nearly half the year prior to joining the Texans last offseason.

As a member of the Texans, Lindsay did not have a significant role due to the other options Houston has in their backfield, including the likes of David Johnson, Royce Freeman and Rex Burkhead. Lindsay mixed in at times, starting once over the 10 games in which he played, receiving 50 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown.

With Lindsay on waivers, any team that claims him would inherit the remainder of his contract that he signed with the Texans prior to the 2021 season. Lindsay's contract entails a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, per Over The Cap's contract calculations.

Factoring in the NFL season is just past the halfway point of the schedule – if the Rams are to peruse Lindsay and claim him – they would be committed to paying roughly half of his initial contract signed with the Texans.

The Rams sit No. 24 in waiver priority so, in order to have a shot at claiming him, they would need other teams to pass. However, at this point in the year, non-contending teams would presumably not place a claim due to financial purposes.

The Rams' running back group currently shapes up with Darrell Henderson as the starter, Sony Michel serving as a complement – mixing in periodically – and Buddy Howell recently being promoted from the practice squad to serve as the No. 3 rusher.

Howell has seen just five carries all season, all of which came in garbage time when the game was out of reach. Would the Rams consider adding a new running back into the fold to work alongside Michel in backing up Henderson?

There's certainly a case to be made. The Rams haven't run the ball all that consistently this season and adding Lindsay, whose reputation encompasses a physical downhill approach, could serve the running back group another way to attack defenses.

Specifically, Lindsay could provide a new dimension in catching passes out of the backfield for the Rams. He caught 35 passes in each of his first two seasons, staking claim as an adequate pass-catcher in addition to what he contributes in the running game.

