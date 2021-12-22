Rams' Second Half Adjustments Propel Team to Victory Over Seahawks, 20-10

The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10 on Tuesday night, moving to a record of 10-4.

With the hectic week that the Rams endured now somewhat in the rearview, they took the field Tuesday night against the Seahawks and secured their 10th win of the season despite a sluggish first-half start, defeating Seattle 20-10.

The Rams' preparation heading into their Week 15 game hosting a divisional foe was nothing typical. The Rams closed their training facility for four days as the team faced a COVID-19 outbreak that at one point caused 29 players to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams held just two walkthrough practices prior to game-day.

On Tuesday night, the Rams were without three starters: right tackle Rob Havenstein, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee as they remained on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

However, as the Rams continued to get players back and healthy throughout the week – thanks in part to the game being postponed to Tuesday – the Seahawks began being hit with additional positive tests. The Seahawks were without five starters: wide receiver Tyler Lockett, cornerback D.J. Reed, right tackle Brandon Shell, defensive end Kerry Hyder and running back Alex Collins.

In getting things underway, there weren’t many fireworks in the first two quarters. The first half of play was strictly a defensive showing. On the Rams' opening possession, they went 39 yards on nine plays that resulted in an early field goal. Meanwhile, that's all the points they would produce upon reaching halftime.

As for the Seahawks, they too couldn't find any rhythm early on as they settled for a field goal in the first half as the game went into halftime tied up at three apiece.

While the first half was largely dominated by both teams' defenses, the offenses began to show life to kick off the second half.

Quarterback Russell Wilson led the Seahawks on a 10-play, 81-yard drive and touchdown to go up 10-3. However, Matthew Stafford answered back, orchestrating a quick six-play, 86-yard drive and touchdown to tie things back up.

The Rams' resurgence in the second half which featured the defense shutting out the Seahawks the remainder of the way, combined with Stafford tossing another touchdown to go along with Matt Gay's second field goal on the night, propelled L.A. past the Seattle for the second time this season.

Cooper Kupp's dominance continued accordingly, as he hauled in nine grabs for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Kupp became the Rams' single-season franchise reception leader, surpassing Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce.

The Stafford to Kupp connection has been brilliant all season and his record-breaking numbers put into context just how special the duo has evolved into. Kupp recorded his 10th consecutive game with 90-plus receiving yards, setting a new NFL record.

In correspondence to the Rams' passing jolt in the second half, running back Sony Michel carried the load on the ground. Michel totaled 115 all-purpose yards, running with a physicality that was a nagging pain for the Seahawks all night as he consistently pushed the pile for an average of 5.1 yards per carry.

Defensively, this was the second time this season that Raheem Morris' group has held the Seahawks under 20 points.

The L.A. pass rush kept Wilson contained, sacking him three times with six quarterback hits, never letting him escape the pocket for a rushing attempt. That assisted the back end of the defense to play tight coverage as Wilson was tasked with getting the ball out quick, causing one interception and six pass breakups.

The Rams now sit with a 10-4 record, tied with the Arizona Cardinals atop the NFC West with three games left.

On a shortened week, the Rams will head to Minnesota and face the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

(This story will be updated)

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.