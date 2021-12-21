Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the final betting odds for the Rams' Week 15 contest against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten back a few key players in recent days from the Reserve/COVID-19 list but they still have 18 players as of Tuesday morning who are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.

Currently, four of the 18 players the Rams may be without are starters. That includes Von Miller, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller and Rob Havenstein.

As for the Seahawks, they added six players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, bringing their total to eight players, including Alex Collins and Tyler Lockett.

Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 15 showdown between the Rams and Seahawks:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15

Point spread: Rams -6.5

Over/under point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Rams -300, Seahawks +240

The point spread has seen all sorts of movement as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks within the two teams. Currently, the odds sit with the Rams favored by 6.5 points but the betting lines could see one last drastic swing following Tuesday's round of testing depending on which players may become available.

The point total is set at 46.5, one point higher than where the odds initially opened. The Rams have averaged 34 points per game over the last three contests, indicating this could be a line bettors heavily target.

Kickoff for this Week 15 matchup between the Rams and Seahawks is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 4:00 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest.