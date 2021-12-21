Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Here's a look at the final betting odds for the Rams' Week 15 contest against the Seahawks.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams have gotten back a few key players in recent days from the Reserve/COVID-19 list but they still have 18 players as of Tuesday morning who are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.

    Currently, four of the 18 players the Rams may be without are starters. That includes Von Miller, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller and Rob Havenstein.

    As for the Seahawks, they added six players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, bringing their total to eight players, including Alex Collins and Tyler Lockett.

    Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 15 showdown between the Rams and Seahawks:

    *All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

    Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15

    Point spread: Rams -6.5

    Over/under point total: 46.5

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1642
    Play

    Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    Here's a look at the final betting odds for the Rams' Week 15 contest against the Seahawks.

    39 seconds ago
    IMG_1585
    Play

    Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15: 3 Bold Predictions

    Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 matchup.

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1269
    Play

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.

    18 hours ago

    Moneyline: Rams -300, Seahawks +240

    The point spread has seen all sorts of movement as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks within the two teams. Currently, the odds sit with the Rams favored by 6.5 points but the betting lines could see one last drastic swing following Tuesday's round of testing depending on which players may become available.

    The point total is set at 46.5, one point higher than where the odds initially opened. The Rams have averaged 34 points per game over the last three contests, indicating this could be a line bettors heavily target.

    Kickoff for this Week 15 matchup between the Rams and Seahawks is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 4:00 p.m. PT inside SoFi Stadium.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1642
    News

    Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    39 seconds ago
    IMG_1585
    News

    Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15: 3 Bold Predictions

    1 hour ago
    IMG_1269
    News

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    18 hours ago
    IMG_1602
    News

    Rams vs. Seahawks: Week 15 Prediction and Picks

    20 hours ago
    IMG_1635
    News

    Does Cooper Kupp Belong in the MVP Conversation?

    21 hours ago
    IMG_1634
    News

    Rams Activate Four Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List

    22 hours ago
    IMG_1633
    News

    Sean McVay Weighs in on the Rams' Running Back Dynamics for Week 15, Not Naming Starter

    23 hours ago
    IMG_1631
    News

    Sean McVay Expects RB Jake Funk, LB Travin Howard to Play in Week 15 vs. Seahawks

    Dec 20, 2021