Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15: 3 Bold Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 in Week 5 when the two teams met for the first time this season. Now, 10 weeks later, they're due up on the schedule yet again.

While each team sits in a completely different place now than when they met over two months ago, there's a lot riding on the line for the Rams. After last week's victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams sit just one game back from the division lead.

In what is considered to be a game the Rams must win in order to give them a chance to dethrone the Cardinals for the top spot in the NFC West, here are three bold predictions ahead of Sunday's contest:

1. Sony Michel totals over 100 yards and one touchdown

Michel has served as the Rams' leading rusher over the last two weeks, seizing his opportunity accordingly. Michel has totaled over 200 yards and one touchdown against the Jaguars and Cardinals combined. Now, as the Rams look to continue feeding Michel the ball as he delivers the hot hand, I believe he'll reach the century mark of going over 100 yards and one touchdown. The Rams have had success in the last two weeks using Michel and the running game in addition to relying on Matthew Stafford's deep ball, and I think they'll continue attacking teams with the same blueprint.

2. Rams contain the Seahawks under 20 points

The Rams defense has been hit and miss at times this season but they've been trending in the right direction in recent weeks. With a shorthanded team, they held the NFC-leading Cardinals and Kyler Murray to 23 points. Murray has shown flashes of being an MVP candidate and minimizing what he can do is quite the statement. Most notably, the Rams' pass rush was very active last week. The pressure they're getting from the group up front ultimately makes their entire group more efficient. Factoring in the players the Rams may be without due to the COVID-19 outbreak, I still like L.A.'s chances of holding the Seahawks offense under 20 points.

3. Ernest Jones records 10-plus tackles

When the Rams traded Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos ahead of the NFL trade deadline, it signaled a boost of confidence that L.A. had in Jones. The rookie linebacker has become a full-time starter since Week 8 and as the season progresses, he seems to get better week-over-week. On Monday night against the Cardinals, Jones logged seven tackles, one interception and one pass break up. Jones has developed a knack in what feels like he's always around the ball. His ability to recognize a play as it unfolds is impressive for a rookie and in terms of the Seahawks, who generally stay committed to the run, I'm putting the Rams' impressive youngster down for double-digit tackles in Week 15.

