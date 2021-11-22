Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Will Receive Salary in Bitcoin

Odell Beckham Jr. is tweaking the way he'll receive his base salary from the Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams a little under two weeks ago that can pay him up to $4.25 million with the majority of the deal being heavily based upon incentives.

Beckham announced on Twitter he's taking the new salary that he signed with his new club in the form of Bitcoin. His contract includes a base salary of $750,000.

"It's the start of a new era," Beckham said in the video he released on Twitter. "I'm looking forward to the future. That's why I'm taking my new salary in Bitcoin. Thanks to Cash App, to all my fans out there – no matter where you are – I want to say: 'thank you.' I'm giving back a total of $1 million dollars worth of BTC to celebrate you."

Beckham says he's giving away $1 million worth of Bitcoin to Cash App users. You can comment your cashtag under Beckham's latest tweet to be considered.

Beckham's contract will expire at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season. If the Rams don't re-sign him, he'll hit the free-agent market with the availability to sign with any potential suitor in March.

Beckham made his Rams debut in Week 10 with the Rams where he logged two catches for 18 yards against the San Francisco 49ers. After the Rams entered their Week 11 bye, Beckham should be more familiar with the play calls and his responsibility within the offense.

Beckham will hit the field for his second time in a Rams uniform this Sunday when the team heads to Green Bay to take on the 8-3 Packers.

