Report: Sean McVay's Contract Extension With Rams Expected to be Done Soon

Sean McVay is reportedly on the brink of getting a new contract extension.

On Friday, Sean McVay informed ESPN that "he is not pursuing any television opportunities and is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super Bowl title."

Given the going rate to call games from the broadcast booth for the top network's number one crew, McVay turned down substantial money to remain coaching.

The New York Post reported that McVay and Amazon had intentions to meet sometime next week and the company had plans to offer him a deal that would’ve paid him as much as $100 million over five years to call games on Thursday Night Football.

On the flip side, it appears McVay is going to receive a hefty payday one way or another.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that McVay will receive a contract extension from the Rams "soon."

He's currently on a reported $8.5 million salary, but based on the leverage McVay has on his side – having won a Super Bowl two weeks ago and network's attempting to lure him away from the sideline – his contract extension from the Rams is likely to be in the ballpark range of $15 million to $18 million annually.

It's quite common that the two coaches who reach the Super Bowl receive contract extensions if they hadn’t just got their deal re-upped previously.

Following Super Bowl LVI, Bengals coach Zac Taylor signed a four-year extension, making him under contract until the 2026 season.

Buckle up because McVay is presumably on the verge of becoming the highest-paid coach on a per year basis in NFL history.

