Rams vs. Titans Week 9: 3 Bold Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams host the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium for this week's showing of Sunday Night Football. Both teams look destined to make a run toward the playoffs with the outlook of the remainder of their schedules. For the Titans, they will be forced to change their game plan this week after losing running back Derrick Henry for presumably the rest of the regular season after suffering a foot injury.

Here are three bold predictions ahead of Sunday Night Football:

Prediction No. 1: Titans rush for under 3 yards per carry

With Henry set to miss 6-10 weeks, the Titans were forced to sign Adrian Peterson this week. The 36-year-old will join forces with Jeremy McNichols handling the backfield work for the Titans. Peterson fits the Titans' style of play to run a downhill bruising attack that breaks down opponents as the game progresses. But with this being his first game of the season, I expect him to be largely minimized against a Rams defense that allows just over 100 yards per game. For McNichols, he is averaging 4.4 yards per carrying across 56 career rushing attempts. With a stout run defense like the Rams, I expect them to hold the Titans to under 3 yards per carry.

Prediction No. 2: Cooper Kupp and A.J. Brown each go over 150 yards receiving

Kupp has been automatic for the Rams this year. His connection with Matthew Stafford has helped elevate his game to new heights. So far this season, Kupp has surpassed over 150 receiving yards in two games, most recently occurring last week.

As for Brown, he has come alive after a relatively slow start to the season. With Henry out, Brown will be the focal point of the Tennessee offense. The 24-year-old receiver has a history of taking over games with his big-play ability. The Titans will need Brown to be at his very best to upset the Rams on the road.

Prediction No. 3: Von Miller records a sack and a TFL

Miller enters the game questionable with an ankle injury, and even if he plays, he could be on a snap count. Still one of the most feared pass rushers in football, Miller should provide an immediate impact for a Rams team that already leads the NFL in sacks. The longtime member of the Broncos has over 100 career sacks and should be a productive player while also providing valuable leadership to the Rams as they continue their hunt to the playoffs. For his Sunday night debut in primetime, I think Miller records a sack as well as a tackle for loss.

