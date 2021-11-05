Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    Rams OLB Von Miller to be a Game-Time Decision for Week 9 vs. Titans

    Von Miller's game status for the Rams vs. Titans' Week 9 matchup remains up in the air.
    The Rams added a promising piece to their defensive line, acquiring Von Miller before the NFL trade deadline came to a close.

    But his debut in a Rams uniform could be put on hold as coach Sean McVay said Friday that he will be a game-time decision, listed as questionable on the final injury report.

    Miller missed last week's game for the Broncos due to an ankle injury. While his ankle checked out to the extent that he passed a physical, making the trade official, the Rams are taking a cautious approach with their new pass rusher.

    "We're not going to have Von go today," McVay said. "He'll be questionable for the game. We're going to really use all of this time we have up until kickoff."

    Miller was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, while he did engage in some work with trainers on the side. He was then upgraded to a limited participant for Thursday, ramping up his involvement. As for Friday, he won't practice, according to McVay.

    In seven games with the Broncos this season, Miller has registered 4.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, 19 tackles and seven tackles for loss. While his game status remains in question, there still remains hope that his debut may come this week in primetime.

    "He's making good progress," McVay said of Miller referencing his ankle injury. "It's hard because we really haven't had a lot of exposure to Von. He's so tough, he's such a good competitor, he's always really pushing it and so we're going to really let him continue to work with Reggie (Scott) and see how this thing turns over the next 48 hours and then be able to make a decision. If you'd ask Von, I think he would say 'hey I'm feeling better, making good progress' and that's all you can really ask."

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

