Rams Consume Top Spot in NFC West With 30-23 Win Over Vikings

The Rams defeated the Vikings 30-23 in Week 16, moving to a record of 11-4.

The Los Angeles Rams endured a lot of moving parts over the last two weeks, missing a handful of key starters as they were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. At one point, the team had as many as 29 players placed on reserve, as the outbreak ripped through the team's roster, removing nearly half the players from their day-to-day operations.

Upon entering game-day against the Vikings, things began to look up for the Rams as just two players – Andrew Whitworth and Joe Noteboom – were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list leading up to kickoff.

With the team getting vastly healthier, the Rams went into U.S Bank Stadium and while it wasn’t their cleanest game, they defeated the Vikings 30-23 to clinch a playoff spot.

The Rams got things going quickly, capping off a 12-play, 70-yard drive on their first offensive series that concluded with a Sony Michel rushing touchdown.

Coach Sean McVay's offense has notoriously been a slow starting group this season, but despite entering Sunday coming off a shortened week following a Tuesday night game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams orchestrated a statement drive to get things underway.

McVay stayed with a similar approach in which the L.A. running game has really taken off over the last three weeks, leaning on Michel as the team's leading rusher. The Rams' offensive line created adequate running lanes for Michel, as he was the primary driving force on offense, totaling 131 rushing yards and one touchdown across 27 carries.

Meanwhile, Stafford's accuracy took a monumental dip in Week 16. Over the last three games, Stafford had thrown just one interception. However, against Minnesota's secondary, he was picked off three times. Two of which turned into points for the Vikings, as they cashed in on a field goal just before halftime and a touchdown on the Rams' first offensive drive in the third quarter.

It wasn't Stafford's finest day at the office, to say the least, but he and the Rams were able to do just enough to hold off the Vikings' squad, who finds themselves fighting for the final spot in the NFC playoff picture.

Stafford finished the day completing 21 of 37 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. It marked his first three-interception outing since joining the Rams and his third mulit-interception game with the other two resulting in losses.

With Stafford's flaws holding back the offense on Sunday, he was picked up by other areas of the team. Specifically, the special teams unit. Brandon Powell – the team's kick and punt returner – who's primarily been stashed on the practice squad, took a 61-yard punt return to the house halfway through the third quarter.

Stafford did, however, rebound following his third turnover of the day, capping off his final two drives with a touchdown and set up the team in field goal range to add on another three points with under two minutes left and put the game out of reach.

Defensively, the Rams recorded two sacks and one interception on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Aaron Donald was a game-wrecker yet again, registering five tackles, three TFLs, one sack, two quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

All 10 of the Vikings' first-half points came off of Stafford's interceptions in which they took over inside the 20-yard line. Aside from getting the ball back inside the red zone, the Rams defense minimized any rhythm the Vikings offense attempted to jumpstart throughout the contest.

The Rams held the Vikings to two of 12 on 3rd down and just 66 rushing yards, a staple of the Minnesota offense.

With just two games remaining, the Rams sit as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture following their undefeated month of December.

The Rams will hit the road in Week 17 when they travel to Baltimore and face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

(This story will be updated).

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.