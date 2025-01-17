REPORT: Rams Ranked Shockingly Low Amongst Playoff Teams
The Los Angeles Rams spent the entire regular season overcoming adversity, and the first round of the playoffs was no different. The Rams lost a hard-earned home playoff game due to their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, which was relocated because of wildfires throughout Los Angeles.
This only added to the adversity the Rams have faced this season, along with numerous injuries, a disastrous 1-4 start, and an inconsistent but still potent offense. Los Angeles has overcome nearly every obstacle thrown its way this season, including the Vikings themselves on Monday night.
After everything the Rams had been through leading up to the Wild Card round, they were rewarded with playing one of the best teams in the National Football League on the road, albeit at a neutral location. Still, the Rams refused to let the latest form of adversity slow them down.
Los Angeles controlled the game on both sides of the ball early and often, claiming a convincing victory.
However, not everyone was convinced by the Rams' win over the Vikings.
Alex Kennedy of Pro Football Network ranked each team remaining in the playoffs. He shockingly ranked the Rams as the third-worst team remaining.
"The Rams dominated the Vikings on both sides of the ball on Monday night," Kennedy said. "Los Angeles finished with nine sacks, tying the NFL playoff record held by five other teams, most recently the [Tennessee] Titans in the 2021 playoffs vs. the [Cinncinati] Bengals.
"Jared Verse’s fumble return touchdown was the fifth non-offensive touchdown that the Rams have scored this season (including the playoffs), tied with the [Seattle] Seahawks and [Denver] Broncos for the most of any team. Los Angeles has been extremely inconsistent on both sides of the ball this season, but the best version of the Rams can compete with any team.
The Rams face the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time this season. After an embarrassing performance against the Eagles in Week 12, the Rams must play sound football.
Although the Rams' early-season loss to the Eagles was one of the season's worst performances, they have reason to hope for a different result this time, as they are playing much better football.
