The Rams Cannot Let Saquon Barkley Beat Them Twice
When the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles last faced each other, the Rams had won four of their previous five games.
Los Angeles entered the game trying to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the National Football League after battling back from a 1-4 start to the season.
The Week 12 matchup with Philadelphia gave the Rams a chance to officially announce they were a team to keep an eye on down the stretch.
However, they laid a dud before the home crowd in a nearly three-touchdown loss to the Eagles.
The Rams finished their first matchup against the Eagles with 290 yards on offense. Barkley finished the game with 255 rushing yards and four catches for 47 yards, meaning he finished with more yards by himself than the Rams' offense did as a unit.
When asked how the Rams plan on slowing down Barkley this time, McVay noted that things would be different this time for many reasons.
“That's a good question," McVay said. "It's a little bit different because of the way that the blocking surface can really unfold, depending upon how many people they commit to the surface and where people are in force positions to be able to block certain things. A lot of those pass rush things, you kind of understand how many people are committed to the protection and what are some of the rules based on the regularity at which you’re activating a drop back system.
"So because there’s a little bit more run versatility, not quite to that level, but there are ways that you have to be able to change up looks because if they get a beat on what you’re doing and you just sit in the same front structures, they will pound you and they will embarrass you. We'll have to do a great job. That'll certainly be a major part of our focus and concentration.”
The Rams must find a way to contain Barkley this weekend in Philadelphia. He is undoubtedly the player who opens things up for the Eagles' offense. McVay and the Rams must slow Barkley down and force quarterback Jalen Hurts to beat them.
