Rams Prove to Be Los Angeles' Team Once Again
The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers relocated from their former cities to Los Angeles in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Both teams had storied histories in those cities but also had history in Los Angeles, albeit with the Rams having a much longer and respected history in Los Angeles.
The relocation to Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium was a years-long process with many intricacies. However, it became instantly clear that, like the other professional teams in town, one team would be the one the city of Los Angeles claimed as its own, with the other team essentially becoming a little brother to the other.
This is the case with UCLA and USC, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. It would also be the case for the Rams and Chargers.
With voters in San Diego refusing to foot the bill for a new stadium, Chargers owner Dean Spanos' hand was forced. The team packed up and headed north to Los Angeles to be a visitor in a stadium they called home.
The Chargers tried unsuccessfully to claim a legitimate battle for the hearts of the city's residents, but Los Angeles belongs to the Rams. This was again proven true as the city dealt with historic wildfires.
With both teams playing on Wild Card weekend, the city of Los Angeles had two opportunities to mentally get away from everything. The Chargers buckled under the pressure, going scoreless in the second and third quarters while struggling to score the entire game against the Houston Texans.
However, the Rams supported the city of Los Angeles and represented the city well in its time of need. Rams head coach Sean McVay credited his team with remaining focused throughout the weekend's difficulties.
"With everything that's going on with our community, everything that these guys have gone through, I thought they epitomized and represented the city the right way," McVay said.
Rams veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp credited McVay with being a leader the team could turn to in a difficult time.
“I think it’s one of his greatest strengths, is being able to connect with people,” Kupp said after the game. “He’s done a great job of that in the midst of all this stuff to be able to continue to have guys come in here, be where your feet are — I know there’s all this other stuff going on, but we can be here right now. We’re working toward a task at hand where if we handle our business, it’ll be a real special thing. He just did a great job in terms of keeping that consistent messaging and keeping on guys.”
There was never any doubt the city belonged to the Rams. Wild Card weekend only solidified things.
