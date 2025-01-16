Rams QB Stafford Continues to Perform Well Under Pressure
There were many aspects to the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs. The game was relocated because of wildfires throughout Los Angeles, the Rams and Vikings were facing each other for the second time this season, and the Vikings had only lost to two teams during the regular season.
However, another intruiging aspect was Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford facing a stout Vikings defense known for making like difficult on opposing quarterbacks. The Vikings blitzed more than any defense in the National Football League, bringing pressure nearl 40 percent of the time.
That is a truly mind-boggling blitz percentage but Stafford was not only ready for the Vikings' blitzes, he thrived under the pressure. Rams head coach Sean McVay credited Stafford with handling the pressure Minnesota continually brought.
“He was excellent," McVay said. "I think that probably gets an uptick because the game got out of hand and the way that they were really playing at the end. We were a little bit more conservative. From the point that we ended up kicking the field goal with our first drive in the second half, there was a very different approach that we took but we put the ball in his hands right from the jump. We knew that was the kind of game it was going to be. He started 10 for 10. He had that look in his eye.
"I think he had a good understanding of some of the things that we thought could be illustrated and expressed by that defense based on some of the ways they were playing different situations. I thought he handled it beautifully. I thought he was in total command. That's a defense that they never let you really take a deep breath and exhale. Every single snap they're applying pressure to you.
McVay credited Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores with being a well-respected defensive mind in league circles. However, Flores' respectable defense made Stafford's productive outing that much more impressive.
"That's why you have a lot of respect for [Vikings Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Brian] Flores and their personnel," McVay said. "I thought Matthew was incredibly sharp. I thought that was a key factor in why we were able to establish a lead and maintain possession. I thought the two-minute drive after we took advantage of the fourth down stop that our defense had to go up 24-3 really put an exclamation point on his work for the night.”
