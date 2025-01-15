REPORT: Rams Have Found the Blueprint to a Super Bowl Run
The Los Angeles Rams' Wild Card matchup with the Minnesota Vikings undoubtedly the most unique game of the weekend after the game was relocated to State Farm Stadium in Arizona because of wildfires spreading across Los Angeles.
It was a move the National Football League made in the interest of public safety.
After working hard all season to battle back from a 1-4 start, win the division and secure a home playoff game, the Rams were forced to hit the road to host the Vikings.
Ryan Gosling of Pro Football Network analyzed each of the weekend's playoff games following the Rams' dominating win over the Vikings in Arizona. The Rams jumped out to a 24-3 lead at halftime and never looked back as a shell-shocked Vikings team put up little fight after falling behind.
"The last game of Wild Card Weekend was meant to be the crown jewel of the first round," Gosling said. "Two high-powered NFC offenses, a Vikings team breaking records by being the first-ever 14-win Wild Card squad, Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp – all the ingredients were there. Instead, the Los Angeles Rams came into this one and embarrassed Sam Darnold and the Vikings.
"The Rams had six sacks in the first half, the most in a playoff game since at least 2000. It’s the most by any team in a playoff half since the Rams also had 6 sacks in the second half of Super Bowl LVI vs. the [Cincinnati] Bengals. The last time they had that many was in Week 9 of 2014 vs. the 49ers. Their complete dominance on the defensive side of the ball allowed them to go up 24-3 after two quarters. After that, they slowly bled the clock and allowed their defense to take over and put the game away. They finished with nine sacks, tying an NFL record, held by five other teams, most recently the [Tennessee] Titans in the 2021 playoffs vs. the Bengals
Gosling believes Darnold took a step back in his development at the worst possible time, twice in the previous two weeks. The two subpar games could prove costly for Darnold as he struggled mightily against the Rams' talented defense.
"Sam Darnold regressed behind an offensive line that couldn’t stop anyone, and when the lights were the brightest, the QB showed signs of “seeing ghosts” again," Gosling said. "A free agent after this season, it will be interesting to see where Darnold ends up after ending the year with two of his worst games of the season."
