REPORT: Rams Finally Ditched the Habit of Starting Slow
The Los Angeles Rams scored zero points in the first quarter of three of their final four regular season games. Starting slow had become the norm for the Rams throughout the season, rarely scoring many points in the first quarter, only to battle back later in the game.
That was far from the case Monday night when the Rams started the fastest they had all season. Their 24 first half points tied their season-high for points in the first half of a game.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY noted how unique the Rams' game against the Vikings was compared to the Rams' other games this season. It was an odd occurence for more reasons than one.
"The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams both tried to normalize an unprecedented situation while many hearts and minds were on Southern California due to the devastating wildfires that have ravaged the Los Angeles area," Dragon said. "Perhaps the spirit of Los Angeles fueled the Rams as they cruised to a 27-9 victory."
The Rams played solid complimentary football to smother the Vikings early, all but putting the game out of reach before heading to the locker room at the half. The Rams' first half included a seven-play, 70-yard opening touchdown drive and a fumble recovery that the Rams' defense returned for a touchdown.
"Matthew Stafford passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns, and the Rams defense sacked Vikings QB Sam Darnold nine times, tying an NFL playoff record," Dragon said. "They also forced two turnovers. Rams WR Puka Nacua caught a 27-yard pass from Stafford on the game’s very first play. The completion was part of a successful streak in which Stafford completed his first 10 passes as the Rams raced out to a 10-0 lead.
"The Rams’ first-half onslaught continued with under two minutes in the second quarter when Minnesota turned the ball over on downs. Stafford then proceeded to guide the Rams in the end zone in five plays as he capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Davis Allen. The Rams went into halftime up 24-3. Los Angeles’ defense sacked Darnold six times and produced two takeaways in the first half."
